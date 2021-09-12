Lehigh Football struggles against Richmond

Lehigh football was defeated by Richmond 31-3 on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Mountain Hawks started the game strong, leading 3-0 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Richmond seized control of the game due to Lehigh’s miscues, outsourcing the Mountain Hawks 28-0.

In the second half, Lehigh was able to limit Richmond to one field goal, but the Mountain Hawks couldn’t sustain a drive and failed to score after the first quarter.

This is the second week in a row Lehigh has failed to score a touchdown.

Quarterback Cross Wilkinson passed for 134 yards, but threw three interceptions and lost one fumble.

Tight end Alex Snyder had a strong game, catching five passes for 56 yards.

Fifth-year linebacker Pete Haffner accounted for 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Mikhari Sibblis had five tackles and accounted for Lehigh’s only sack of the game.

Lehigh football looks to rebound on Sept. 18 when Princeton comes to Goodman Stadium at 12 pm.