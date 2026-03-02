Per a source inside the team, Lehigh football defensive coordinator Richard Nagy was appointed as the Vandergrift Family Head Coach following Kevin Cahill’s departure on Feb. 23. He is Lehigh’s 31st head coach, and previously served three seasons with the Mountain Hawks works with the defense and rovers.

Nagy came to Bethlehem following three seasons as head coach at Allegheny College, in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

In 2024 under Nagy’s leadership, four members of Lehigh’s defensive line collected first team All-Patriot league honors: TJ Burke, Matt Spatny, Mike DeNucci and Nick Peltekian.

Special teams coordinator Mike Kashurba takes Nagy’s place as defensive coordinator.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.



