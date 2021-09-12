Lehigh honors the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Associate Video Editor Jordyn Pykon captures the Lehigh community honoring the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. After the flag was raised at half-staff, ROTC students and community members planted flags on the front lawn. Watch the video below.
