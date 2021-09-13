Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is currently reporting 32 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Ten of the cases are among students living off campus and 22 are among students living on-campus.
There are currently four active cases among faculty and staff.
Since Aug. 9 there have been 349 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and 10 cases reported among faculty.
