Sept. 14: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 25 total active cases of COVID-19 among students. Ten of the cases are among students living off campus and 15 are among students living on campus.

There are currently four active cases among faculty and staff.

Sept. 13: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is currently reporting 32 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Ten of the cases are among students living off campus and 22 are among students living on campus.

There are currently four active cases among faculty and staff.

Since Aug. 9 there have been 349 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and 10 cases reported among faculty.