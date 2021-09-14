Sept. 14: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 25 total active cases of COVID-19 among students. Ten of the cases are among students living off campus and 15 are among students living on campus.
There are currently four active cases among faculty and staff.
Sept. 13: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is currently reporting 32 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Ten of the cases are among students living off campus and 22 are among students living on campus.
There are currently four active cases among faculty and staff.
Since Aug. 9 there have been 349 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and 10 cases reported among faculty.
But the CRT is “led by science” as the latest spin letter we got says.
Cases numbers collapsed last week and they sill issued incomprehensible plans that fly in the face of logic.
Time for the CRT to either close-up shop, rework how they do things to make their decision-making more open to all, or make some signs and hit the streets in protest.