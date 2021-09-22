In-person dining will resume on Sept. 23 after being limited to take-out only since Sept. 11, Lehigh’s COVID Response Team announced today in an email.

This decision to allow indoor eating in designated areas comes after monitoring the status of cases on campus through symptomatic testing, surveillance testing of unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff and targeted surveillance testing of 10 percent of the vaccinated student population.

Active cases have been low this week compared to the first few weeks of the semester.

According to Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard there are 12 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 21. Seven cases are among students living off campus and five are among students living on-campus.

In total, there have been 364 positive cases among students living on and off campus since Aug. 9.

Cases spiked the week of Aug. 30 and have decreased drastically since.

There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 among faculty. There have been 13 total cases among faculty since Aug. 9.

Northampton County is still classified as a “high transmission area,” as they have reported 749 cases over the last seven days, as of Sept. 22, the email said.

Mask wearing indoors and all other health and safety measures currently remain in place.

In addition to the reopening of in-person dining areas, the fitness facility in Singleton, Hitch and Maida Houses will reopen Sept. 23.