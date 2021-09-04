Sept. 3: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 207 total active cases among students living on or off campus.

48 of the cases are among students living off campus, while 159 are among students living in residence halls.

Zero active cases are being reported among faculty.

Sept 2: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 150 total active cases among students living on or off campus.

41 of the cases are among students living off campus, while 109 are among students living in residence halls.

Zero active cases are being reported among faculty.

Sept 1: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 134 total active cases among students living on or off campus, marking a 58 percent increase in cases from Aug. 31.

37 of the active cases are among students living off campus, while 97 are among students living in residence halls.

Zero active cases are being reported among faculty.

Aug 31: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 85 total active cases among students living on or off campus, marking a 74 percent increase in cases from Aug. 30.

Zero active cases are being reported among faculty.

28 of the active cases are among students living off campus, while 57 are among students living in residence halls.

Aug: 30: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 49 total active cases among students living on or off campus. One active case is being reported among faculty.

Nine of the cases are among students living off campus, and 40 are among students living in residence halls.

The rise in cases marks a 75 percent increase from the case count of 28 on Aug. 27.

Lehigh’s COVID-19 response team sent out an email today with details about how students can receive tests, as well as classroom protocols.

Aug. 27: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 28 total active cases among students living on or off campus. One active case is being reported among faculty.

Eight of the active cases are among students living off campus, and 20 are among students living In residence halls.

Aug. 26: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 19 total active cases among students living on or off campus. Three active cases are being reported among faculty.

Nine of the active cases are among students living off campus and 10 are among students living in residence halls.

Lehigh is providing isolation housing for students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19, the Health and Wellness Center and Housing Services said in an Aug. 24 email. Students living off campus will be required to isolate in their personal residences, the email said.

Following CDC guidelines, vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who tests positive, but they may be advised to be tested for COVID-19, the email said. As of today 93 perfect of Lehigh students are fully vaccinated.

Aug. 23: Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting four total active cases among students living on or off campus and three cases among faculty.

Two of the cases are students living in residence halls and two are students living off campus.

Since Aug. 9 a total of six active COVID-19 cases among students have been reported to the university and a total of four faculty cases.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. Please return to The Brown and White for continued COVID-19 updates.