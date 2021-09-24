A male discharged a firearm at 2:30 a.m. today on the 100 Block of W. 4th Street, the Lehigh University Police Department reported.

The suspect had been taken into custody with the firearm secured when LUPD arrived. The Bethlehem Police Department charged the suspect with multiple offenses after taking him into custody.

LUPD reported Lehigh students witnessed the incident and have been offered counseling resources.