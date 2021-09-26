Colgate dominates Lehigh for their 11th consecutive loss

Lehigh football suffered a 30-3 loss to Colgate on Sept. 25 at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, New York.

Once again the offense struggled, failing to score a touchdown for the fourth consecutive game to start the season. The Mountain Hawks have been outscored 140-9 in their first four games. This is their 11th straight loss dating back to 2019.

Sophomore quarterback Dante Perri threw for 46 yards. Perri started the game as starter Cross Wilkinson was out.

Colgate had 280 total rushing yards, and Lehigh only gained 55 rushing yards.

The Mountain Hawks totaled four first downs for the day, while Colgate had 20. The Mountain Hawks were 0/11 on third down conversions, while Colgate was 3/13.

The first quarter began with Perri throwing an interception on the second play of the game.

“We dug ourselves in a hole right away,” said coach Tom Gilmore. “Our turnovers they were able to capitalize on really early in the game.”

The Raiders led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Mountain Hawks had an opportunity to score their first touchdown of the season in the second quarter. RaShawn Allen rushed for four yards to the Colgate six yard line. However, a false start penalty pushed them back.

Perri ran for negative yardage which forced Lehigh to settle for a field goal by Dylan Van Dussen. Van Dussen’s field goal would be the only points Lehigh would score all day.

Colgate responded with a field goal two minutes later, and ended the game scoring 16 unanswered points.

The Raider’s defense dominated Lehigh, only allowing 101 yards of total offense.

“Offensively, we are still just struggling right now,” Gilmore said. “We can’t get into any consistency. Every time it seemed like we did move the chains, a lot of times we hurt ourselves with a really stupid penalty.”

The Mountain Hawks return home on Oct. 2 when they take on Yale at 12:00 p.m.