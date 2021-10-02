Lehigh hosts 47th Annual Paul Short Run

Lehigh women’s cross country team finished 21st in the Gold 6K division and the men finished 26th in the Gold 8K division at the 47th Annual Paul Short Run on Oct. 1,

Jade Sessions paced the Lehigh pack, coming in 99th overall with a time of 21:41.5.

Lehigh was able to have runners one through five all finish within 35 seconds of each other, with Christina Yakoboski, Maddison Hayes, Madison Zaun and Kara Bonner all placing for the Mountain Hawks.

The men’s team was led by Connor Melko who placed 129th overall with a time of 25:00.5. The men’s team also successfully ran in a pack, with Tyler French and Nick Wilson coming in within 15 seconds of Melko.

Lehigh is hosting the 47th annual Lehigh Paul Short run today. Junior Connor Melko finished first for the Mountain Hawks. pic.twitter.com/R7CWIir7aD — The Brown and White (@LUBrownWhite) October 1, 2021

The Paul Short run hosts over 4,000 runners and several hundred schools making it the premiere cross country meet in the country, according to World-Track.

Paul Short was a four sport athlete at Lehigh, playing both quarterback and defense for the football team, and members of the wrestling, baseball and lacrosse team.

Short was a member of ROTC as well as a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society. After graduation, Short quickly returned to campus as an assistant coach on the football, baseball, wrestling and lacrosse teams. He also served as a business manager and assistant director of athletics.

The only disruption to Short’s career at Lehigh came while he served as a Major in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Short was the football team captain in 1932 and 1933 and was chosen as the outstanding football player of the 1930s and 40s during the celebration of the 100 years of football at Lehigh.

One of the few sports Short did not participate in at Lehigh was cross country. His love for running came solely as a spectator.

Short was so enthralled by the team and would travel to away meets to watch them compete.

After Short passed away on November 17, 1967 at the age of 57, John Covert began organizing a cross country meet for Lehigh’s brand new course and named the meet after the avid fan, Paul Short.

The first annual Paul Short meet took place in 1969, and seven men’s teams competed at Goodman Campus.

Then, in 1981, the race expanded and six women’s teams began to compete in the meet.

In the early 2000’s women’s cross country coach Debbie Utesch and track and field coach Matt Utesch began to grow the meet and added high school races to the competition.

Now the meet features 14 races, six college races, six high school races and two open races for men and women.