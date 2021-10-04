Bethlehem Police are currently investigating an unattended death in the Pantry One parking lot, Lehigh University Police reported in a HawkWatch alert sent out at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 4.

“At this time Bethlehem Police determined that there is no ongoing threat to the community, but their investigation is ongoing,” the alert said. “Bethlehem Police are handling the investigation and anyone with information should call 610-865-7000.”