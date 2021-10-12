First Lady Jill Biden visited The Learning Hub in Allentown in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 13.

According to a press release from Biden’s office, she has been on the road hosting charlas, the Spanish word for chats, with the Hispanic community as part of a three city tour. Biden was in Kansas City, Kansas and Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 12 as part of the tour.

“Dr. Biden will listen to the personal stories, challenges, and concerns of Hispanic Americans and leaders in these communities as she has been doing in person and virtually for over a year,” the press release said.

Biden arrived at The Lehigh Valley International Airport around 1:45 p.m. She was greeted by Gov. Tom Wolf and Rep. Susan Wild.

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with Rep. Susan Wild and Gov. Tom Wolf.



Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and Rep. Susan Wild joined Biden at The Learning Hub.

According to The Learning Hub’s website, they are a head start center. Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Learning Hub in September.

“During the visit, the governor highlighted the $30 million increase in state funding so more children can attend a quality pre-k program,” a press release from Wolf’s office said.

WLVR News Tweeted a photo of Biden watching children at The Learning Hub sing and dance to “a penguin comes to tea.”

Biden’s visit follows other high profile visits to the Lehigh Valley over the past year.

President Joe Biden visited The Mack Trucks operations facility in Lower Macungie in August.

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Northampton County eight days before the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Latino Get Out the Vote drive-in campaign in the Lehigh Valley a day before the 2020 election.

Douglas Emhoff, Harris’s husband, visited Allentown as well shortly before the election to support Biden and Harris.