IN PICTURES: President Helbe’s Inauguration and Founder’s Weekend

Founder’s Weekend began with President Joseph Helbe’s Inauguration Ceremony on Oct. 15, 2021 in Tamerler Courtyard outside Zoellner Arts Center. The rest of the weekend followed with events for the Lehigh community, including a festival, race and the men’s soccer game.
The Inaugration ceremony begins as the school leadership and honorable guests arrive at the Tamerler Courtyard on Oct. 15, 2021. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Lehigh Community and friends pays respect to the national anthem. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
The mace of Lehigh, a gift from the class of 1996, is held by a Lehigh Board of Trustess Member. The mace is gifted to new Lehigh President Helble, ’82. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Kadia Hylton Fraser, ’22, welcomes President Joseph J. Helble ’82 back to the Lehigh community. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Dr. Philip Hanlon, Dartmouth’s president, speaks about President Helble ’82 at the ceremony on Oct. 15, 2021 (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Lehigh Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Clayton, ’84, ’13, welcomes President Helble, ’82, as the new President of Lehigh. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Lehigh Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Clayton, ’84, ’13P, presents the Chain of Office medallion, an official symbol of the university to President Helble, ’82. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
President Helble, ’82, addresses the Lehigh campus. He speaks on his belief of the importance of expending interdisciplinary programs. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
The handbook of President Inaugration and a batch of President Helble 82′ are presented. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Victor Cochrane ’22, Lehigh Student Senate President, representing the Lehigh Senate, welcomes President Helble, ’82, to Lehigh community. (Bucky Yu/BW Staff)
Food trucks offered a variety of dishes for the campus community at the Inauguration Festival on Oct. 15, 2021. (Jiaqi Han/B&W Staff)
(Jiaqi Han/B&W Staff)
The Marching 97 performed together on stage to celebrate the inauguration. (Jiaqi Han/B&W Staff)
(Jiaqi Han/B&W Staff)
(Jiaqi Han/B&W Staff)
(Haoyuan Zheng/B&W Staff)
(Haoyuan Zheng/B&W Staff)
DJ Zen played music during the Inauguration festival as campus community members enjoyed games and food on the lawn. (Haoyuan Zheng/B&W Staff)
