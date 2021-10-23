Lehigh football fell to Fordham 35-28 on Oct. 23 in the Bronx, New York.

This marks Lehigh’s 14th straight loss, the longest streak in program history.

The Mountain Hawks stuck with the first place Fordham Rams for the entire game, leading 28-14 in the fourth quarter.

However, Fordham responded with 21 unanswered points to defeat the Mountain Hawks in the final minutes.

Lehigh scored their first touchdown of the season when Zaythan Hill ran for 28 yards in the first quarter to give Lehigh a 7-0 lead.

Zaythan Hill ended the game with 161 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This marked the best game of the season for Hill, who previously ran for a high of 41 yards against Richmond on Sept. 11 2021.

Fordham immediately responded to tie the game at 7-7, but Lehigh was able to control the game after the Ram’s initial score.

Lehigh reached the red zone in their first five possessions of the game, but only came out with 14 points–– missing two close range field goals and failing on a fourth down conversion.

Wide Receiver Eric Johnson had a monster game, catching nine balls for 121 yards after having 70 total receiving yards coming into the game. Johnson’s previous game high was 33 yards against Princeton.

Roemello Miner also had a strong game catching eight balls for over 102 yards.

Lehigh was able to move the ball at will gaining 32 first downs, to Fordham’s 21 first downs. Lehigh had 45 first downs throughout the entirety of their first six games.

Quarterback Dante Perri had a QBR of 153.9, throwing for 317 yards and throwing one touchdown to Alex Snyder.

Perri led an offensive explosion for Lehigh who came into the game with nine total points on the season while only averaging 168 yards per game.

The touchdown to Snyder was on fourth and goal, it was tipped high in the end zone before Snyder came down with the ball to put Lehigh up 14-7.

Perri ended the game with a 73 percent completion rate, making it the best game of his season.

Fordham came into the game 2-0 in the Patriot League and 4-3 overall, and leaves 3-0 and 5-3 overall.

Despite the close effort, Lehigh football remains winless, extending their longest losing streak in program history. A streak that started shortly after Gilmore was hired.

Gilmore’s career record as head coach is 4-17. He has not won a game in two years.

Lehigh’s next game is against Holy Cross at Goodman Stadium on Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.