Lehigh University Police reported an instance of sexual assault to the campus community in a Hawkwatch alert on Oct. 23.

An anonymous reporter said they were walking alone at night in the Sayre Park Village area when a man grabbed them and groped them, the alert said.

The suspect was described as being an older man but no other information about the suspect, the location or timing of the incident was provided.

The Lehigh University Police Department received a report of the incident at 8:32 a.m., according to the HawkWatch alert.

LUPD is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact them at 610-758-4200. The report reference number is 2021-003154.