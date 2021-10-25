Volleyball takes in senior night

This past Saturday at Grace Hall, Lehigh women’s volleyball was defeated by Colgate University in an intense and hard fought senior night match.

The Mountain Hawks (6-16, 2-9 PL) had a rocky start in the first set, but quickly ramped up the competition and energy in the following three sets.

“After that first set we just got fired up and started to play aggressively and execute our game plan and I think that made a big difference,” coach Alexa Keckler said.

Throughout the entirety of the game, Lehigh was able to remain neck-and-neck with Colgate until the very end, responding to every attack and every block.

“I thought we really stepped up our blocking in that match,” Keckler said. “We did an excellent job of slowing their attackers down, forcing them to change what they were doing offensively.”

Despite the loss, Lehigh had plenty to celebrate with Alina Lam, Ava Hudson, Victoria Jepson, Sarah Carman and two fifth years Hannah Wright and Sabrina Lancaster being honored as part of Senior Night.

Ava Hudson and Sabrina Lancaster played an excellent game against Colgate. Hudson with a total of 11 kills and Lancaster with a total of 14 kills showed they were a force to be reckoned with as their volleyball careers began to draw to a close.

“I think bittersweet is the perfect word to sum up how I was feeling going into the game,” Hudson said. “It’s kind of like a whole era coming to an end so it’s kind of sad, but it’s also really cool to be able to reflect back upon our time here and growing closer at teammates and stuff like that.”

For Hudson and Lancaster, being a part of the Lehigh volleyball program has grown each of them in numerous ways and taught them important life lessons.

Lancaster talked about how volleyball reinforces the message that preparation always defeats talent for any challenge in life.

“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have if you don’t have the ethic or the discipline to reach your full potential,” Lancaster said. ”Work hard and prepare for every match, every exam, every presentation.”

With the remaining games left in their season, the seniors strive to make each moment count and leave their mark on the underclassmen.

Hudson noted that the senior class wants to finish out strong and do what they can in the last couple weeks to still try to keep spirits high despite the natural sadness that creeps in by the ending of their athletic careers.

As volleyball reflects on their journey and time at Lehigh, Lancaster leaves her teammates with words of advice and encouragement.

“There’s going to be trials and tribulations of being a part of a Division I program,” Lancaster said. “I’ve experienced them, there’s going to be days where you hate getting up at 5:00 am to show up to practice or show up to a lift, but it really does blow by in the blink of an eye. You’ll find yourself graduating and wishing you could cherish those moments again. It can get frustrating sometimes, but just remember why you play this sport and how much it’s taught you and why we’re so lucky to be in the position that we’re in. Give everything you can 110 percent, I know that’s pretty cliche, but I get it now. You don’t want to have any regrets in how you played, so cherish every practice and every game.”