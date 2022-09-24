Lehigh women’s volleyball defeated Holy Cross 3-1 on Friday night, earning its first Patriot League win of the season.

The Mountain Hawks’ (10-6, 1-3 PL) first league game in Grace Hall was a “white-out” night, where Lehigh Volleyball shirts were given out to the first 100 students in attendance.

“It was super fun to have so many fans come out to support us, and we’re always hyped to play in our own gym,” sophomore setter Makena Smith said.

The Mountain Hawks controlled the match early on in the first set, going on uninterrupted nine-point and seven-point runs to win 25-15.

In the second set, Holy Cross took a 15-10 lead, but Lehigh came back to win the set 28-26 and take a 2-0 set lead.

The Mountain Hawks dropped the third set 25-21, even after cutting an early six-point lead down to one.

Smith said falling down early in the set was difficult, but the team focused on the things they could control to get back into it.

“We just focused on every little point,” Smith said. “It doesn’t always have to be a big swing or a big block that gets us hype and really playing for each other instead of getting in our own heads about our mistakes.”

Sophomore libero Kyleigh Brown recorded a team-high 17 digs in the win, and even as a young player, said she’s managed the pressure well to start the season.

“My main purpose is to take and touch every ball that I possibly can, so my biggest goal in those moments is just to ball-out, honestly,” Brown said.

After losing the third set, the Mountain Hawks closed out the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set. The teams traded the lead, but a 10-4 run gave Lehigh the win in front of its home crowd.

Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte recorded a match-high 18 kills and Smith had 40 assists and 16 digs.

“I think Makena (Smith) and I have had an unspoken agreement that if she just puts the ball up, I’ll find a way to do something with it,” Schulte said.

After dropping its first two Patriot League matches of the season, Schulte said this win will give the team more confidence going into their next few matches.

“Coming off two losses and getting a win is really getting us going,” Schulte said. “We have the momentum, we have the win streak.”

The Mountain Hawks are now 10-6 on the season, with a 1-3 record against Patriot League opponents.

Lehigh faces off against American on Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C.