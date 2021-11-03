Dmitri Vezenov, associate professor of chemistry, passed away on Oct. 29 after a long battle with cancer, Provost Nathan Urban announced in an email on Nov. 3 to the Lehigh community.

“Dmitri was a well-loved member of the chemistry department, an innovative researcher, a gifted teacher and an admired colleague,” Urban said. “He will be missed.”

Lehigh News reported that Vezenov grew up in Ryazan, Russian Federation and received his B.S. in chemistry from Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1991. He earned his Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University in 1999.

Vezenov became a Lehigh faculty member in 2006. The same year he received a three-year grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute to work on a project that applied force spectroscopy to DNA, Lehigh News said.

In 2011, he received a patent for developing a method of sequencing DNA.

Vezenov is remembered by his wife, Marina Busuek, and three children, Maxim, a Lehigh graduate student, Elizabeth and Zoe.