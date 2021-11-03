Dr. Alan Snyder, vice president and associate provost for research and graduate studies will be stepping down from his position this summer, Provost Nathan Urban announced in an email on Nov. 3.

Synder, who has been at Lehigh since 2010, will return as a faculty member after a leave next academic year.

“In his role at Lehigh, he’s worked to support and celebrate scholarship across our entire campus, to advance ways in which our research milieu supports the student experience at all levels, and to build our research infrastructure,” Urban said.

Snyder established the university’s suite of research investment programs where faculty members are able to conduct more research. He established research program development and emphasized faculty career development.

A search to fill Snyders position will start later this fall, focusing on internal candidates, Urban said.