The city of Bethlehem partnered with the Hotel Bethlehem, Liberty High School and Nitschmann Middle school to celebrate its 100th annual Halloween parade. The local residents in Bethlehem lined up on the street to watch the parade. (FangMing Song/B&W Staff)

IN PICTURES: Bethlehem’s 100th annual Halloween Parade

By ; Published Galleries, Lifestyle

The city of Bethlehem held the “Parade of the Century” between W. Broad and Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Residents gathered to watch processions with floats and other guests.

