Lehigh football picked up its second straight victory, defeating Georgetown 23-9 on Nov. 13 at Goodman Stadium.

Lehigh football struggled during the first six weeks of their season, losing by an average of 30.83 points per game and failing to score a touchdown in any game.

When the team went to the Bronx to face off against Fordham, the second best team in the Patriot League, on Oct. 23, the season began to turn around.

The Mountain Hawks defense was dominant against Georgetown, not allowing a point until the third quarter, while only allowing 237 yards of offense.

Despite the rainy day, the offense was still able to move the ball. Sophomore quarterback Dante Perri threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-sealing touchdown to junior Johnny Foley to extend the Mountain Hawks lead to 23-9 in the fourth quarter.

The dominant defensive effort was highlighted by fifth-year senior Pete Haffner, who had 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Haffner missed part of the season to injury, but was able to come back during the Holy Cross game and give the defense a boost, averaging seven tackles a game since his return.

Lehigh scored the first touchdown of the game when sophomore wide receiver Roemello Miner was able to escape a tackle and run down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown reception, giving Lehigh a 10-0 lead.

After Georgetown responded in the third quarter with a 13 play, 69-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead to three, Lehigh immediately put a 14 play drive together to add a field goal to their lead.

A bad snap resulted in a safety for Lehigh early in the fourth quarter, putting the Mountain Hawks in a hole. Georgetown retook the football down 13-9 in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead.

A huge sack by junior Mikhari Sibblis forced a Georgetown punt, and Lehigh was able to add a field goal to their four-point lead.

With Lehigh up by a full touchdown, Georgetown had a chance to drive the field and tie the game, but again Lehigh’s defense held strong.

Playing their best football of the season, Lehigh has one more matchup left on the season, their rivalry game against Lafayette on Nov. 20.

Lafayette and Lehigh both stand at 2-3 in the Patriot League going into the game. Lafayette defeated Georgetown 24-23 on Oct. 30 and defeated Bucknell 27-0 on Oct. 9. Lehigh defeated Bucknell 38-6 on Nov. 6 and Georgetown 23-9 on Nov. 13.

The two teams will be meeting for the 157th time, with Lafayette leading the series ​​80-71 all-time (there have been five ties).