IN PICTURES: Le-Laf spirit week banners 0 By Xin Chen and Gabrielle Falk — ; Published November 17, 2021, 6:37 pm Galleries, Lifestyle The Lehigh University Police Department’s banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The Drinker dorm banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The Drinker dorm banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The Taylor dorm banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The House 87 banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The House 87 banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The House 87 banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The House 87 banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) The House 87 banner. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) A Le-Laf banner off-campus. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff) A Le-Laf banner off-campus. (Gabi Falk/B&W Staff) The Brown & White’s Le-Laf banner in Coppee Hall. (Gabi Falk/B&W Staff) Share this:TweetPrint
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.