IN PICTURES: Lehigh beats Lafayette 17-10

Lehigh versus Lafayette on Nov. 20, 2021 at Goodman Stadium. The Mountainhawks defeated the Leopards 17-10. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff)
Lehigh Mountainhawks sophomore Quarterback seeks the chance to attack. Lehigh won against Lafayette 17-10. (Xinzhao Li/B&W Staff)
Lehigh Mountainhawks senior outside linebacker, Jack Fris, ’21, in a defense. Lehigh won 17-10. (Xinzhao Li/B&W Staff)
The Marching 97 playing during the game. The band cheered on the team in the 17-10 win against Lafayette. (Xinzhao Li/B&W Staff)
Lehigh Mountainhawks’ senior wide receiver Austin Dambach, ’21, holds the ball in the opponents’ flying tackle. He had an average YDS of 19 in this season and participated in the 17-10 win against Lafayette.(Xinzhao Li/B&W Staff)
Lehigh Mountainhawks sophomore quarterback Dante Perri, ’24, sees the opportunity during the game against Lafayette on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Lehigh won 17-10. (Xinzhao Li/B&W Staff)
The team prepare for the game on Nov. 20, 2021 at Goodman Stadium. The Mountainhawks won 17-10. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff)
Lehigh versus Lafayette on Nov. 20, 2021 at Goodman Stadium. The Mountainhawks defeated the Leopards 17-10. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff)
The second touchdown brought on celebration from the cheerleaders on Nov. 20, 2021 at Goodman Stadium. he Mountainhawks defeated the Leopards 17-10. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh side audience cheers for the Mountainhawks. The Lehigh vs Lafayette football game attracts a large audience each year. (Xinzhao Li/B&W Staff)
The Marching 97 plays on the field before the game. The band cheered on the team and crowd. (Xin Chen/B&W Staff)
