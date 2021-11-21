Multiple Lehigh students were assaulted at the Theta Chi fraternity house on Nov. 21 around 12:43 a.m, LUPD reported in a HawkWatch alert.
As the suspects fled the scene they made threats of weapons and a possible return, LUPD said.
There were five suspects described as Hispanic males. Suspect one was reported to be wearing black pants a red jacket, suspect two was reported to be wearing blue jeans and a black shirt, suspect three was reported to be wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a baseball cap, suspect four was reported to be wearing blue jeans and possibly a blue jacket and suspect five was reported to be wearing dark pants and a yellow shirt.
The incident is under investigation by LUPD. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LUPD at (610) 758-4200.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.