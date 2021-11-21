Multiple Lehigh students were assaulted at the Theta Chi fraternity house on Nov. 21 around 12:43 a.m, LUPD reported in a HawkWatch alert.

As the suspects fled the scene they made threats of weapons and a possible return, LUPD said.

There were five suspects described as Hispanic males. Suspect one was reported to be wearing black pants a red jacket, suspect two was reported to be wearing blue jeans and a black shirt, suspect three was reported to be wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a baseball cap, suspect four was reported to be wearing blue jeans and possibly a blue jacket and suspect five was reported to be wearing dark pants and a yellow shirt.

The incident is under investigation by LUPD. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LUPD at (610) 758-4200.