Lehigh wrestling team falls in tight match against Princeton

In one of the last home meets of the year for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks wrestling team, it all came down to the last bout.

With the dual tied at 16 heading into the 184-pound matchup, Princeton’s Kevin Stefanik scored a major decision, 15-4, over AJ Burkhart to give the Tigers the victory.

Princeton (6-3) has won its last three matches against Lehigh (8-8).

However, the night was not without its high points for the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh won five bouts, with Jordan Wood (285 pounds), Conor McGonagle (141 pounds), Max Brignola (149 pounds), Brian Meyer (165 pounds) and Jake Logan (174 pounds) all taking home wins.

In the fourth bout at 133 pounds, however, Lehigh first-year Malyke Hines left with a lower-body injury which gave Princeton six points due to the injury default.

“Every match we circled that we had to win, we did,” Lehigh coach Pat Santoro said. “The only thing we didn’t account for was the injury, and you can’t account for those. Those are out of our control.”

Brignola’s bout with Princeton’s Marshall Keller brought the home crowd to its feet as the first-year earned his first home win. It came in the final seconds of the third round as he scored a takedown for the 3-1 decision.

“Coach Pat put me in the lineup, and getting that first win in Grace Hall is pretty awesome,” Brignola said. “I love the crowd. … I just like having fun out there.”

While Brignola got his first home win, Wood earned one of his last as the four-time conference champion winds down his storied career as a Mountain Hawk.

Wood beat No. 33 Matt Cover, 12-1, early in the match.

The Mountain Hawks will host their last home match of the season Saturday night — Lehigh’s senior night — against Bucknell.