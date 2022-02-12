COVID-19 cases at Lehigh stay manageable

Lehigh removed the 25-person indoor gathering limit in response to low COVID-19 case counts.

As of Feb. 12, there are 53 active COVID-19 cases among students living on or off campus, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard. Out of the active cases, 25 of them are in on-campus housing and 28 are in off-campus housing.

In an email to the campus community, the COVID Response Team said the case count is manageable. They said the COVID-19 cases on the dashboard are what was expected, and the cases in Northampton County are declining. The email said most reported cases on campus are not severe.

The COVID Response Team said they will no longer be sharing weekly updates with the campus community.

“Our communications will shift their focus to providing significant operational changes and clarifying timely information. This may mean some weeks, the COVID Response Team will not share an update,” the email said.