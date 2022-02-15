In the middle of the pandemic, comedian Glen Tickle performed four shows for staff at a hospital just outside of Chicago. The first show was mostly full. The second show, only five people showed up. Those five people told Tickle how appreciative they were of him for making them laugh.

“(Comedy) has worked out for me, and it has made me feel better,” Tickle said. “So, I assume it would make other people feel better if I kept doing it. It is more or less how I define myself at this point – it’s the first thing I think of when I think of myself.”

Tickle, who graduated from college with a film degree, first started doing comedy at an open mic night at Bethlehem Brew Works 12 years ago. Tickle has performed at venues around the country, but has performed in Bethlehem more than anywhere else. He has an upcoming performance at the SteelStacks on Feb. 26.

ArtsQuest’s SteelStacks offers comedy shows, workshops and classes for seasoned comics, novices and even for those who are just curious.

Ryan Hill, senior director of programming at ArtsQuest, oversees touring and booking comedy acts. Hill said he works with talent agencies to book performers who are either touring or looking to do a one-night gig. Hill said Bethlehem serves as a stop for comics doing shows in New York and other major cities on the East Coast.

“We like to start having conversations as to if and when we can bring a certain comic that we think the community would want to see,” Hill said. “That’s kind of the two way street for booking and touring comics.”

SteelStacks has formed relationships with major talent agencies over the years, in part due to Musikfest, which occurs in the summer. These relationships allowed SteelStacks to book a performance from former U.S. Senator and Saturday Night Live writer, Al Franken, who will be performing at the Musikfest Café on Feb. 18.

“SteelStacks is a venue I like because they do really focus on booking entertainment that the community is going to appreciate,” Tickle said. “They seem to put more thought into who they book than a lot of the other places that I work.”

SteelStacks also allows local comics and community members the opportunity to shine in the comedy space through their various workshops and classes. Addyson Young, programming specialist, is primarily tasked with putting together the locally produced comedy.

For the comedy classes, Young said SteelStacks hosts comics to teach improv to the community for six weeks.

There are three different levels of classes, each with a set curriculum based upon skill level and experience. Young said there is a mix of people who attend the classes, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to retired people. She said she would like to see more of the Lehigh community get involved.

As for the comedy workshops, Hill said they are geared toward comics who have gone through the classes and want to hone in on an aspect of improv or stand up, while learning from an instructor in that area of expertise.

“It’s classes at the start where people come in, learn the craft and then we hope they’ll stay with us and keep creating comedy,” Young said.

Despite the difficulties and hardships for entertainment venues over the past two years, SteelStacks has been able to find ways to engage the community safely.

“I feel like they’ve made the best out of whatever situation they have found themselves in,” Tickle said. “Especially the last two years, SteelStacks was one of the first venues I felt comfortable going to again.”

During this time, comedy workshops and classes were moved online. Young said this provided them with far-reaching opportunities.

Young said one of the workshops they held was in partnership with a company that had people in Chile and Malaysia. Young and her team had to complete the workshop at 2 a.m. to accommodate time zones. Although they encountered some language barriers, Young said the experience was rewarding.

Now that they are back to putting on a full slate of programming, Hill said the comedy department is looking forward to utilizing the SteelStacks Visitor Center as a new and more intimate space for improv and performances.

Hill and Young both said they are most looking forward to “A Golden Girls Drag Show: Good Cop, Bad Nun,” which they co-directed. The show will be performed on March 25 and 26.

“A lot of great comedy speaks truth to power,” Hill said. “It’s been proven that people need to laugh daily. Whatever way that people can do that, I hope they’re able to, and whatever we can do to provide that for them, we’re going to.”

