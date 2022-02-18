Suspects involved in an incident of assault on Nov. 21 at the Theta Chi fraternity house have been identified, and one suspect has charges filed against him.

The individual with charges was taken into custody on Feb. 17 and is detained at Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center, according to an email sent to the campus community from Lehigh University Police Chief Jason Schiffer.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of simple assault, four counts of harassment, four counts of disorderly conduct and four counts of conspiracy to commit simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

“This investigation remains open and charges may be filed against other individuals involved in this incident,” Schiffer said.

In the Nov. 21 incident, four Lehigh students were assaulted, one of whom received serious injuries and was admitted to St. Luke’s University Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the fraternity said the assault suspects previously attempted to gain entry into the social event and were denied, Schiffer said.

“Following this incident, our Lehigh University Police Department increased the presence of security guards and walking police patrols on campus” Schiffer said.

Lighting was enhanced around Sayre Park Village and officers worked with students to address safety concerns.

The LUPD has been working with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the Lehigh Valley on investigating the incident.