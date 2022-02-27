Letter to the editor: March Madness is here

Dear Lehigh students,

March Madness has arrived. It’s the most exciting time of year for college basketball, as teams around the country vie for a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Our journey begins this Thursday, March 3, as we host Army West Point in the Patriot League Quarterfinals. Opening tipoff is 7 p.m. in Stabler Arena.

Students who came out in full force for our last two exciting wins against Bucknell and American were incredible. We need you again… this time, it’s the PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT. You have really brought the energy, and it’s made a huge difference. Let’s do it again.

This time, EVEN BIGGER!

We have a special group of young men who have a lot of character and leave it all on the floor. They represent Lehigh University extremely well and would like nothing more than to give the student body a win on Thursday night.

The first 300 students to Thursday’s game receive a FREE ticket courtesy of Lehigh Student Auxiliary Services. The free student game shuttle will leave from the Dialogue Center at 6:30 p.m. The Campus Connector will also be running its normal route until 8 p.m.

Come early, be loud and help us get one step closer to the Big Dance!

See you Thursday. Go Lehigh!

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Brett Reed