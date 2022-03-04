The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update Feb. 20 – Feb. 27

Sydney Stapels runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

Kyle Burke broke his fourth school record of his collegiate career at the Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend. It was Lehigh’s first gold medal for the men’s distance medley relay, and he was the third Lehigh runner ever to win the men’s 800m.

After dropping a contest to Loyola at the beginning of the week, the men’s basketball team drew a nice crowd to their senior night. Lehigh rode a 30-point effort from center Nic Lynch to beat American 78-61.

The Hawks ended their week with a 78-58 win over rival Lafayette on Saturday. That win clinched Lehigh a home game against Army in the Patriot League Tournament. The men last hosted an opening round game two years ago.

Lehigh softball picked up a win, while women’s basketball and both lacrosse teams fell in their matchups. The tennis teams, women’s golf and baseball both won and lost their matches.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.