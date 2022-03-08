New chair for the board of trustees has been named

Vincent Forlenza, ‘75, has been named as the new chair of Lehigh’s board of trustees and will begin his term on July 1, as announced in an email to the campus community. Current board of trustees chair Kevin Clayton ‘84 ‘13P has been in the role for the past five years.

Clayton has served on the board for 22 years, and was interim president of the school from 2014 to 2015, prior to President John Simon.

“I also am fortunate to have worked closely with many students, faculty and staff, who are inspiring in their commitment and dedication and demonstrate daily what it means to be a part of the Lehigh community,” Clayton was quoted in the announcement. “I am confident that Vince’s strong leadership, vision and knowledge, as well as his love for Lehigh, will continue to be a tremendous asset to the university.”

Forlenza majored in chemical engineering for his undergrad at Lehigh, and earned a master’s in business administration at the University of Pennsylvania. The announcement said that while he was at Lehigh, Forlenza was part of Newman Association, Delta Chi and the American Institute for Chemical Engineers.

Forlenza is the former CEO and chairman of the board of directors for BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a medical technology company.

Forlenza and his wife live in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and have two daughters.

The announcement said Forlenza has been on Lehigh’s board of trustees for two terms. He has served on the campus planning and operations committee and the global affairs subcommittee. He also has served on the Board’s finance, executive and academic affairs committees, and the compensation subcommittee.

Forlenza is also a member of the College of Health Dean’s Advisory Council and a former member of the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Dean’s Advisory Council.

The Forlenzas have made numerous financial contributions to Lehigh. In 2020, Forlenza and his wife created the Ellen and Vincent Forlenza ’75 Chair in Health Innovation and Technology Endowed Fund for Lehigh’s College of Health.

The Forlenzas established another fund for research, faculty and programs in health and healthcare at the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science. The couple also contributed to the STEPS building construction. They are part of Lehigh’s leadership giving societies.

Forlenza has also previously served as chairman of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) Board of Directors and now is lead director and chair of the nominating and governance committee on Moody’s Corporation Board of Directors.

The Forlenzas founded a nonprofit providing services and support for adults with autism, called Quest Autism Foundation.

In taking on his new position, Forlenza will be accompanied by vice-chairs: Ann Lewnes ‘83 ‘22P, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, corporate strategy & development of Adobe and Jordan Hitch ‘88 ‘20P ‘21P, former managing director of Bain Capital. Previous vice-chairs Maria Chrin ‘87 ‘10P and Philip Sheibley ‘81 ‘19P will be ending their terms.