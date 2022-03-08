Reports of trespassing in Lehigh residence halls

There have been reports of a non-Lehigh community member trespassing in residence halls, the Lehigh University Police Department shared in a safety bulletin on March 8.

LUPD has identified the adult individual, who is being charged with criminal trespass. The individual is not affiliated with Lehigh University.

The suspect gained access to the buildings by following behind students using their ID cards to get into the residence hall, according to the bulletin. LUPD determined the individual gained access, walked around, then immediately left the building without further incident.

Lehigh’s crime log reports a trespassing incident occurring at Broadhead House on Sunday, March 6.

In the safety bulletin, LUPD Chief Jason Schiffer said they have been in direct contact with the suspect and their immediate family and followed up with the students who reported the incidents.

Schiffer said LUPD would like to remind members of campus to never prop open or hold building doors for others, remain alert and aware of your surroundings at all times and secure all doors and windows and keep your residence locked at all times.

Schiffer said all students are encouraged to contact LUPD at 610-758-4200 if they notice someone following them or someone gaining unauthorized access to a campus building or residence.