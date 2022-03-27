Lehigh tops Colgate in tennis dual

The Lehigh men’s tennis team extended its winning streak to three in a 6-1 dual victory over Colgate on Sunday afternoon inside the Lewis Tennis Center. The Mountain Hawks improved to 7-5 on the season and 5-2 at home.

The Raiders won two of the three doubles matches to come away with the dual’s first point of the day.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Colgate junior Jack Selati and senior Nate Romig defeated Lehigh senior Zack Elliott and junior Steven Nazaroff, 6-3. In the No. 2 doubles, Colgate seniors Nick Potter and Rohan Gupta defeated Lehigh senior Gary Fishkin and first-year Marc Blekhman, 7-6 (7-5).

“We didn’t handle the pressure situation well,” Blekhman said. “We rallied back and tried to control what we could, but it was a learning experience that we’ll come back from.”

In the No. 3 doubles match, Lehigh first-year Luke Donovan and junior Michael Bukhalo defeated Colgate senior Tejas Gupta and first-year Benito Vlassis, 7-6 (7-2). This was Lehigh’s only doubles victory on the day.

A perfect day in singles play was responsible for Lehigh’s victory.

Despite a slow start, Lehigh senior Zack Elliott defeated Colgate junior Jack Selati, 0-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the No. 1 singles match,

“Losing 6-0 isn’t something that usually happens to me,” Elliott said. “I tried to settle down so that my game would come together a little bit in the second set.”

Elliott broke Selati’s serve in the second set, which allowed him to regroup and he tried to make it an “athletic match” with a lot of running after the ball.

“That’s usually a strength of mine,” Elliott said. “I’m glad it turned out to be a winning strategy.”

Blekhman followed up his doubles loss with a singles victory over Rohan Gupta 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot. The two were teammates at Glenbrook South High School, as well. Blekhman was a freshman during Gupta’s senior year.

“I knew his game coming in,” Blekhman said. “He beat me in the past, but I was able to get the best of him today.”

Lehigh junior Matt Kleiman defeated Colgate sophomore Mike Thomas 7-5, 7-5, at the No. 3 spot and Lehigh senior Gary Fishkin defeated Colgate first-year Benito Vlassis 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 4.

This was the first time Lehigh swept the singles matches since sweeping the entire dual against St. Francis on Feb. 27.

“I’m very impressed with today’s singles play,” Lehigh coach Wouter Hendrix said. “I thought our guys played really solid and really smart. They stayed within their patterns and stayed disciplined, which I was really pleased with.”

Lehigh will compete in its third league match of the season next weekend. The Mountain Hawks will host Navy on April 2 at 10 a.m.