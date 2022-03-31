The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update March 21 – March 2

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

Track and field finished the second week of their outdoor season at the Raleigh Relays and Navy Invitational with 25 personal-records, 14 for the men and 11 for the women, and 10 all-time school history additions.

They will head to Easton, Pennsylvania to face Lafayette in their annual dual meet this coming Saturday.

Both the men and women beat Lafayette in this year’s indoor meet.

The women will look to improve their winning streak to 11, having not lost to them since 2016.

Men’s golf finished last in their invitational, and both lacrosse teams fell in their matchups. Softball won their games, while baseball both won and lost theirs. Men’s tennis won, but women’s tennis lost their matches. Men’s and women’s rowing fell in their races.

