Lehigh After Dark hosts first-ever Prom After Dark

Lehigh After Dark hosted its first ever prom, “Prom After Dark,” in Iacocca Hall on April 2.

For the price of a $5 entry ticket, this semi-formal event provided students with food, music, dancing, photo-opportunities and the chance to dress up and make memories with their classmates.

Over the course of a few months, Grace McKelvey, ‘24, a Lehigh After Dark coordinator, helped put the event together along with the rest of the Lehigh After Dark team, the Lehigh Engagement staff and the Student Senate.

“We had Zoom meetings where we all bounced around ideas and came up with themes, music, food, transportation and more,” McKelvey said. “We really wanted to try to make it an opportunity for everyone to join, so we decided on semi-formal attire so nobody had to break the bank on dresses or suits, and we came up with a $5 ticket price.”

Many Lehigh students, specifically freshmen and sophomores, were unable to attend their own highschool proms due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

McKelvey, who was unable to attend her high school prom, said she was excited to see her hard work pay off and to provide students, like herself, with this unique opportunity to recreate a missed experience.

Other students, who had a modified version of prom during the pandemic, were excited to attend an event that was a bit closer to the version of prom they had pictured.

“High school prom was fun and as normal as it could be, but I was excited to dance with my friends without having to wear a mask,” Delaney Donnelly, ‘25, said.

While mainly attracting freshmen and sophomores, this event was open to all of Lehigh. Upperclassmen and other students who were able to attend prom in highschool were equally welcome to enjoy the event.

“I am so excited to be at the prom with my fellow Lehigh After Dark Coordinators and to see all of my friends that are attending,” said Cecily Ritchie, ‘23, a Lehigh After Dark coordinator. “The prom is for anyone to attend, whether you had a prom experience or not.”

The hard work of Lehigh After Dark coordinators and additional contributors paid off as the event garnered over 300 attendees, McKelvey said.