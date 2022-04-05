Kids Quest at Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino held their annual Hoppin’ Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2, for the first time since March 2020.

The egg hunt is a public event designed for children ages 2 through 12.

Families arrived early for the event with a long line of children and parents forming by the time the 2 through 4 age group was set to begin the hunt. The older age groups also had long lines of anticipation.

“We weren’t sure of the expected attendance, with still being a little bit in the pandemic, but it’s a good turnout,” said Linda Glennan, a Kids Quest employee since 2018.

Before the children were permitted to enter the egg hunt, they were grouped together and began a 10-second countdown.

A large golden egg was announced as the main prize and whoever found the coveted egg would receive a Kids Quest award from the prize booth.

Kids Quest employees worked together with Wind Creek staff to set up the floor, Glennan said. Both Kids Quest and Cyber Quest, Wind Creek’s family arcade, were open for the egg hunts, but certain parts had to be adjusted for children’s safety.

An employee wearing an Easter Bunny costume high-fived and greeted children and their parents waiting in line. The Easter Bunny then settled at a picture kiosk for the rest of the egg hunt. In a similar fashion to a department store Santa Clause, parents could take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny after completing the egg hunt.

Parents such as Jon Garcia and his wife were eager to introduce their children to the Easter Bunny.

“We saw an ad for this event and it would be our daughter’s first time seeing an Easter Bunny, so we figured it’d be a good time,” Garcia said.

Garcia looked forward to his daughter socializing with other children for the first time during an Easter event since they spent the holiday alone as a family last year. He believes events like these bring the Bethlehem community closer.

Babies and infants born during the pandemic, were unable to interact with other young children during their early months and years due to COVID-19 precautions and virtual schooling. With restrictions and mandates being lifted or relaxed, events such as the annual Hoppin’ Egg Hunt permit these normalcies again.

“It is very important for (my great grandson) to be with other children to learn to behave outside and learn social skills,” said Roberta Kessler, who attended the event with her great grandchildren.

In further celebration of Easter, The Outlets at Wind Creeks will hold Easter Bunny photo shoots until April 16.