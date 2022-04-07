Nine people living in Lehigh’s Saucon Village Apartments reported package theft from their residences on March 21, according to Lehigh University Police Chief Jason Schiffer.

The incidents of theft occurred mid-day, between 1:25 p.m. and 1:52 p.m.

Saucon Village is one of Lehigh’s graduate student housing options located three miles from Asa Packer Campus. The village consists of five buildings with a total of 130 apartments.

According to the reports on the LUPD Clery Crime/Fire Log, the crimes occurred in the Gipson and Diamond Houses within the apartment complex.

There is one suspect who has yet to be identified, but Schiffer said LUPD obtained photos of the suspect and their vehicle.

According to the crime log, in March alone, there were 15 reports of theft-related crimes made known to the LUPD.

Schiffer said a bulletin of the incident has been shared with all law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

The details of the incident have also been posted on Pennsylvania’s Crime Stoppers website, which is a non-profit organization where individuals can anonymously post tips for ongoing crimes in Pennsylvania.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a baseball cap, dark shirt and gray sweatpants.

“The suspect appeared to be following UPS and USPS delivery trucks (in their vehicle) and stole packages after they were left by the delivery driver,” the Crime Stoppers tip reads.

The Crime Stoppers report states that the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 1997-2000 silver BMW 328i.

In an effort to locate the suspect, Schiffer said LUPD has taken measures to increase patrols in both marked and unmarked patrol cars.

According to the LUPD crime log, another incident of package theft occurred on March 31 in the same location. Schiffer said It is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

“We are actively working with law enforcement agencies in our immediate area to try to apprehend the person(s) responsible,” Schiffer said.