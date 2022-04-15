The Brown and White
Coach Andy Coen watches from the sideline during the Lehigh football game at Goodman Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014. Coen passed away April 15, 2022. (Andrew Garrison/B&W photo)

Record-holding former head Lehigh football coach passes away

Published Sports, Top Stories

Head coach Andy Coen raises one of the Patriot League Championship trophies during Lehigh’s celebrations following victory over Bucknell, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Goodman Stadium. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff)

Lehigh’s former head football coach Andy Coen passed away on Friday night at 57 years old. 

He is tied for the most wins in Lehigh football history. Coen resigned as coach in 2018 following an early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis

He coached at Lehigh for 13 seasons and achieved a record of 85-64. Coen won five Patriot League Championships and was named Patriot league Coach of the Year twice. 

During his time coaching the Mountain Hawks he also produced 135 All-Patriot League selections, 25 All-American selections and 236 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll student-athletes. Coen was also picked as a finalist multiple times for the Eddie Robinson Award, honoring head coaches in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

1 Comment

  1. Nick Noel on

    Andy Coen was a first class human being and served as a great model for everyone. While sad to learn of his passing, many can rejoice in having had the opportunity to have had him a part of their lives.

    Reply

