Lehigh’s former head football coach Andy Coen passed away on Friday night at 57 years old.

He is tied for the most wins in Lehigh football history. Coen resigned as coach in 2018 following an early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

He coached at Lehigh for 13 seasons and achieved a record of 85-64. Coen won five Patriot League Championships and was named Patriot league Coach of the Year twice.

During his time coaching the Mountain Hawks he also produced 135 All-Patriot League selections, 25 All-American selections and 236 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll student-athletes. Coen was also picked as a finalist multiple times for the Eddie Robinson Award, honoring head coaches in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.