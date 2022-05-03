Lehigh held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Health, Science and Technology building on April 29.

Around 70 students, faculty and staff members were in attendance, along with Provost Nathan Urban, incoming Board of Trustees Chairman Vincent Forlenza, Bethlehem Mayor J. Williams Reynolds, President Joseph Helble and Interim Dean of the College of Health Beth Dolan.

Helble and Reynolds cut a brown and white ribbon together with a pair of golden scissors outside the entrance of the building.

Helble addressed the crowd, thanking them for attending and welcoming everyone to a “new era of Lehigh.”

“I want everyone to help make this a dynamic center of education and research at Lehigh,” Helble said.

The ribbon cutting was followed by photos and a scheduled lunch in the HST building’s Community Health room.