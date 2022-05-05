Goals and reflections: Women’s soccer seniors

As the school year comes to a close, senior soccer players Courtney Supp, Megan Lundmark and Erin Keefe begin a new phase of their lives.

Lundmark, who majored in finance, said her time at Lehigh pushed her outside her comfort zone.

“I feel like I’ve developed my character a lot and I’ve become more confident through that,” Lundmark said.

When asked about how the team manages academics along with a rigorous soccer schedule, all three student-athletes said their team was a great support system.

Lundmark explained their team strives to perform well both on and off the field.

“Our team did a pretty good job of structuring everything for us,” Lundmark said. “We had study hall hours when we were freshmen in the fall, and I think that our team in general has a pretty strong GPA, so it’s pretty motivating to see the rest of the team achieve really highly academically.”

Supp said her teammates caring about academics as much as soccer has shaped her into a well-rounded person.

She gave credit to the upperclassmen, saying they were great role models when it came to balancing school and soccer.

“We knew we had to prioritize both academics and soccer,” Supp said. “All the girls in our class really care about doing their best on and off the field. Everyone pushed each other to keep working hard.”

This group of seniors made a run at the Patriot League Championship as freshmen in 2018, losing to Boston University in the championship game. In their sophomore year, they missed out on the playoffs entirely. Their junior year had an unprecedented spring season, which consisted of just six games played. This past fall, the Mountain Hawks returned to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Lundmark said one game sticks out to her when remembering her entire career.

“My favorite game was when we played Lafayette (our senior year) because we won with 10 seconds left on the clock,” Lundmark said. “It was just a super electric goal too. Lafayette is our biggest rival, so it was really good to get that win. I feel like our whole team was super energized.”

Supp said going back to the playoffs again her senior year was her favorite memory.

Supp said it was cool to be the senior class that brought the team back to the postseason.

“Even though we did lose in the quarterfinals, going through everything together to get there, I was really proud of the team,” Supp said.

With graduation around the corner, Lundmark said her four years attending Lehigh went by too fast.

Supp said it is bittersweet that the school year is coming to an end. Although she said it’s exciting that Lehigh prepared her to go on and be successful in the workforce, she’s sad to be leaving her senior year house, as well as her teammates.

Supp said that leaving soccer behind is something that she’s had difficulty grappling with.

“Soccer was something that was a part of all of our lives for so many years, so for me personally, it was definitely sad to see that go, but I’m also really excited to see what’s next, too,” Supp said.

Supp is going to working at PricewaterhouseCoopers in financial markets and real estate in New York City.

Lundmark accepted a job offer in New York City with UBS Wealth Management.

Lundmark said living in a big city by herself, with her parents in a different state, will allow her to become more independent.

Keefe is staying at Lehigh to pursue a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education.

“I’m continuing on with my grad school education so I have another year, and I’m also playing for another year, so definitely a different situation,” Keefe said. “It’s definitely still closing off a chapter … but I’m excited that I get to do it again and not be in the real world for another year.”

The women’s soccer team has recently wrapped up its spring season, and will begin its first regular season under new head coach Lauren Calabrese in the fall of 2022.