Lehigh siblings reflect on four years together

Some Lehigh students will not only be walking out with their diplomas in hand, but with their siblings graduating right beside them.

Kevin McNulty, ‘22, a political science major, is a triplet, and will be graduating with siblings Shaun and Katie McNulty (who is currently the sports multimedia editor for The Brown and White).

“Everyone always asks ‘What’s it like to be a triplet?’ ‘What’s it like to do this?’ and I just say I really don’t know any difference at this point,” Kevin McNulty said.

For the triplets, who are also from Bethlehem, Lehigh hadn’t always been their first choice. Kevin said Shaun wanted to attend school in a big city, and had Temple University in mind.

But five years ago on a Friday, the triplets took their first tour at Lehigh.

“We really fell in love with Lehigh (after) coming here,” Kevin McNulty said. “So, it was an easy decision.”

During their freshman year, the triplets all lived in McClintic-Marshall House and all took the same seminar class.

“Part of me takes it for granted that they’re here,” Kevin McNulty said. “Even though we’re from Bethlehem, I try not to go home too often, so if you ever needed a break from school you could definitely talk to your siblings — it definitely beats a Facetime or a Zoom.”

Madie Schulte, ‘22, said she did not envision herself being at the same school as her twin brother, Christian Schulte, ‘22, due to their different interests.

Christian Schulte is studying engineering and Madie is majoring in psychology.

“I didn’t think we’d continue to be together for another four years,” Madie Schulte said.

During their time at Lehigh, Madie Schulte became involved with Greek Life, and Christian spent a lot of time attending Lehigh After Dark events.

“I’ll invite him to my stuff and he’ll invite me to (his) stuff, so in a way I get to have a bigger experience here because I got to see two sides of Lehigh,” Madie Schulte said.

Kyle Burke, ‘22, said it also wasn’t originally planned for him and his twin brother, Ryan Burke, ‘22, to both attend Lehigh.

“It’s been a different experience than in high school because in high school you end up taking a lot more of the same classes and you live a much more similar lifestyle, but at Lehigh we’ve each been able to kind of go our own ways a little bit more,” Kyle Burke said.