Students rally for reproductive rights on front lawn

On Tuesday, a leaked opinion draft from the Supreme Court made its way to public eyes. The document argued for the formal overturn of Roe vs. Wade, a case that has guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion since 1972.

Since then, political and social unrest has ensued. Claire Kirshenbaum, ’24, is among those outraged at the idea of Roe’s potential overturn.

Kirshenbaum helped to organize a rally on May 9th at 2:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the University Center.