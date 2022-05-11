LUPD and Lehigh administrators conclude racist social media post investigation

The Lehigh University Police Department and several university offices have concluded the investigation of a social media post containing racist language. They were unable to determine the origin of the post, said an email sent to the Lehigh community on May 11.

Lehigh administrators originally became aware of the social media post on Feb. 1. The post was shared as a link to an image on Yik Yak, which is an anonymous social media platform.

The email from Vice President for Equity and Community Donald Outing and Vice President for Student Affairs Ric Hall said the anonymous nature of the social media platform on which the post was circulated precluded LUPD from identifying the source of the post.

“The investigation of available leads, including information shared with various offices and reported by individuals, has now been concluded and unfortunately has not been able to determine the origin of the posts,” the email said.

In the email, Hall and Outing said they recognize the lack of closure is frustrating and upsetting, and encouraged students to contact LUPD or the Student Conduct & Community Expectations Office, or to fill out an incident report with any additional information.