The COVID Response Team (CRT) has released new guidance for the upcoming Commencement ceremonies, which includes recommending all attendees to take a rapid test within 24 hours of attending any Commencement-related activities.

The CRT cited Northampton County’s status as an area of high community-level transmission as the reason for the updated guidance in an email on May 19.

The email also said anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within five days of any Commencement event can not attend, and that any attendee who tests positive six to 10 days before an event must wear a mask. Event organizers can require masks at specific indoor events.

The CRT is asking anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms to not attend any events until receiving a negative test within 24 hours of arriving on campus.

The graduate student ceremony is on May 22, followed by the undergraduate student ceremony on May 23.