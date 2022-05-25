The Brown and White
The Lehigh graduating class of 2022. Lehigh held its commencement ceremony on May 23 at Goodman Stadium.

IN PICTURES: Class of 2022 commencement ceremony

News

The class of 2022 commencement ceremony occurred on May 23 at Lehigh’s Goodman Stadium. The ceremony celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates.

