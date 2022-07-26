Two Lehigh players selected in MLB Draft

Lehigh juniors Adam Retzbach and Carlos Torres were selected on the third day of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Retzbach, a catcher, was drafted 407th in the 14th round by the Baltimore Orioles, and right-handed pitcher Torres was taken 596th in the 20th round by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday afternoon.

This draft class marked the third time in the last four years in which two Lehigh players were selected, the last being Mason Black and Matt Svanson in 2021.

During the 2022 season, Retzbach was named to the First Team All-Patriot League, batting .293 and hit a league-leading 11 home runs while playing in all 50 games. Off the field, Retzbach was named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first-ever honoree for Lehigh baseball.

Torres was a member of the starting rotation for the team. He went 3-1, tied for the second most wins on staff, and had 45 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched.

Retzbach and Torres became the 17th and 18th players drafted in program history.