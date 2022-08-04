Farrington Square provides the Lehigh community with convenient services, including the university Mail Center, Bookstore and food options. This summer, however, many of these offerings will be changing entering the fall semester.

Earlier this month, University Business Services announced renovations to both the Mail Center and The Lehigh University Bookstore, which has been renamed The Lehigh Store.

The Mail Center was previously housed between The Cup ice cream shop and Johnny’s Bagels & Deli but has been moved to the second floor of The Lehigh Store across Farrington Square.

The Lehigh Store is now completely housed on the first floor in the same location. According to Lehigh Editorial Services, it will feature more university merchandise, a new course materials customer service desk, a technology store featuring Apple products and an author feature wall highlighting faculty and alumni.

Mark Ironside, assistant vice president of UBS, told The Brown and White these updates are 95 percent complete, and the locations are now open for business.

Ironside said UBS is still searching for two new businesses to move into the vacated spot where the Mail Center once occupied.

Until then, new signage and an open house for the campus community are soon to come. According to Monika Skuriat Fritz, UBS director of Business Partnerships and Marketing, the open house is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9.

“We’re so excited for everyone to see the changes and improvements,” Skuriat Fritz wrote.