A fourth-year Lehigh undergraduate student died off campus on August 26, 2022. (Samuel Henry/B&W Staff)

University reports death of undergraduate student

A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. 

Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said.

Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP were included as resources in the email. My SSP is a mental health support service for students which offers 24/7 support, including access to one-on-one counseling with licensed clinical professionals.

Counseling & Psychological Services: 610-758-3880, [email protected] 

My SSP: 844-886-8536, myssp.app

Student Affairs will be following up with the campus community regarding other support soon, Helble wrote in the email.

No further information has been provided at this time.

“The sudden loss of someone so young is difficult to comprehend,” Helble wrote. “Our thoughts and support are with the student’s family, loved ones, and housemates during this incredibly challenging time.”

1 Comment

  1. Kev on

    Any idea on the cause of death? Is this a case of SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome)? Was it an accident? Should the rest of us be worried?

    Reply

