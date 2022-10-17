Lehigh Dining announced dining updates effective immediately in an email sent to students on Oct. 17. These plans are in preparation for student needs during the UC renovations, which begin next semester.

According to the email, retail “meal deals” are now available at select locations where students can use a meal credit or swipe for a featured menu combination.

There has been an increase in meal credit values: the value for breakfast has increased from $4 to $5. The value for lunch and dinner has increased from $5 to $7. This means meal swipes at on-campus retail dining locations like Upper Cort — where individual items are sold — are now worth more.

An additional $50 in dining dollars has also been provided to each meal plan participant for use at all on-campus dining locations.

In the spring, Rathbone and Brodhead dining halls, Common Grounds and Hawk’s Nest will expand their hours. Students will have access to new technology that will allow students to gauge wait times at Rathbone. Lucy’s Cafe in Linderman Library will also reopen in January 2023.

Lehigh will also be offering a new fresh food vending operation in Iacocca Hall, a Yo Kai hot noodle bowl vending machine, and a new on-campus food truck.

According to the Lehigh Dining website, the new food truck will be on campus to begin the spring 2023 semester.