Edit desk: Absence makes the heart grow fonder

My home is not five miles away, or even 100. My home is 5,000 miles away in the middle of the Pacific Ocean: Hawai’i.

For students in Hawai’i, college is one of the hardest times of our lives. We are pressured to come to the mainland for better schooling, which means we leave behind our families and friends for four months at a time.

I won’t lie, it is really hard.

There is a six hour time difference between here and the islands. By the time I am done with classes on some days, my parents aren’t even awake. The flight is 10 hours one way and often costs around $1,000 for a roundtrip ticket.

For these reasons, I can’t go home for a weekend like most Lehigh students, and even Thanksgiving and spring break are off the table.

However, I do have a unique connection to the Lehigh Valley: my grandparents live 20 minutes away.

I moved to Hawai’i when I was 12 years old and left my two favorite people behind for sunshine and the beach. I have only been able to see them at most once a year since then.

My grandparents are the reason I came back to the Lehigh Valley. I wanted to make up for those years I lost with them.

I spend as much time with them as I can and try to see them every two weeks. My grandma is always happy to make me a home-cooked meal, and my grandpa is always excited to wax my car or slip me a $20 bill when grandma’s not looking.

My weekends at grandma’s are certainly different from most Lehigh students’ weekends, and some may even consider them strange. Why would I want to spend my Saturdays with my grandparents and not my friends?

My answer is easy: I make time for the people I love.

Because I live two very separate lives, I sometimes have to put in more effort to maintain strong relationships with my friends and family.

Coming from so far away, I am always used to seeing certain people at certain times throughout the year and I have to make the most of it.

I spend time with my mom, dad and home friends over Christmas break and summer, and, over the school year, I see my Lehigh friends and grandparents.

And when I do have the opportunity to see my loved ones, I am extra grateful every time.

I wouldn’t change this dynamic even if I could. These circumstances make me give more love when I can and show my favorite people how much I appreciate them.

Even though I am 5,000 miles away from home, I am never lonely.

I call my parents every day for a check-in. I see my grandparents every two weeks. I live with my two best friends. I make time for them because I love them.

This may seem excessive to some, but it’s my normal. I have never felt more fulfilled in my life than right now.

I find that my extracurriculars have helped me to build a strong support system at school. I am involved in the theater department, am pursuing a minor and have connected with people who share my passion for journalism through The Brown and White.

Participating in extracurriculars allows you to meet people who you share passions with and has led me to meet some of my dearest friends.

Love transcends distance. You can build a “family” of your own anywhere in the world. For me, blood relation doesn’t mean we are family — reciprocated love does.

So make the FaceTime call and send the check-in text. Both parties will be better because of it.

I always encourage people to love more and love harder. You never need an excuse to tell people how much you love them. Them making your life more fulfilling is reason enough.